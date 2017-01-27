Why Is This Nike Store Destroying Some of the Brand’s Most Popular Sneakers?

Slashed Nike Kobe A.D. sneakers. Twitter: @rdm

In a sight that would send most sneakerheads into an uproar, a Twitter user made a shocking discovery outside of Nike’s SoHo NYC store on Tuesday.

Piles of some of the brand’s most popular shoes — including models such as the Nike Air Force 1, Air Presto, Kobe A.D. and Kyrie 3 — had been slashed and discarded in clear trash bags on the sidewalk. Tags attached to the destroyed sneakers were marked with notes such as “obsolete” and “no box.”

“Hey @nike! You say you don’t throw shoes away, but I saw your SoHo store do just that! What’s up?,” Ryan Matzner wrote.

Matzner recalled a story that made headlines in 2010 about H&M intentionally destroying unworn clothing and wondered if Nike was “up to something similar,” according to his tweets.

The tweets caught the attention of The New York Times, who spoke with Matzner and Nike in attempt to make sense of the trashed kicks.

According to Matzner, the bags included pairs of left and right shoes that had been slashed from heel to toe. Further digging turned up destroyed T-shirts and sweaters, none of which were salvageable.

“If they had been usable, we would have gotten them to people. While we were going through the bags, a homeless man was standing on the street nearby watching us. It was ridiculous,” said Lauren Wagner, a friend of Matzner’s.

Nike spokeswoman Joy Davis-Fair told The New York Times that “a small amount of product at our Nike SoHo store did not meet our standards to restock, recycle or donate so it was disposed of,” but Davis-Fair did not provide an explanation for the destruction of the footwear and apparel.

As noted by The New York Times, it’s not unheard of for a retailer to intentionally destroy product that cannot be sold in order to maintain a brand’s prestige.

