Kanye West’s Next Adidas Yeezy Boosts Could Be the Hardest Ones to Get Yet

It looks as though Kanye West’s upcoming “Semi-Frozen Yellow” Adidas Yeezy Boosts will be very hard to come by.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Semi-Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be the most limited-edition V2 style yet — which is especially noteworthy because previous releases such as the three styles released during Black Friday 2016 were said to be the rarest of the bunch so far.

Additional notes indicate that the sneakers will feature a gum rubber outsole detail instead of the glow-in-the-dark capabilities some fans were expecting.

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Semi Frozen Yellow" is the most limited V2 ever, won’t glow in the dark, and will feature a gum sole. #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/V5nmVzqMbV — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) October 17, 2017

The “Semi-Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a neon yellow upper with black contrast stripes reminiscent of the sneaker’s popular “Zebra” look. It also features bright red SPLY-350 branding and stitching at the heel.

A retail price of $220 is expected for this style, and it could arrive as soon as next month; Yeezy Mafia is also reporting a Nov. 18 release date. Check back soon for an official confirmation.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2

SATURDAY 18TH NOVEMBER

MOST LIMITED V2 #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/P438vqD7Bi — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) October 18, 2017

