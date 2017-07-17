Why Are These Brand New Nike Shoes Getting Dipped in Coffee?

A Portland coffee shop is doing something that could make sneakerheads squeamish.
Sneaker-themed shop Deadstock Coffee shared yesterday images of sparkling all-white Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess” shoes getting submerged in a container of coffee. According to the Instagram caption, the coffee-drenched kicks are a custom creation for Nike employee @phase2.
The “Goddess” Nike Flyknit Racer was released in March to celebrate International Women’s Day. The sneakers feature an all-white knit upper with a Phylon midsole and Zoom Air cushioning. The unisex kicks can be picked up on sale now for $129.98 from finishline.com.
Deadstock Coffee was founded in 2016 by former Nike employee Ian Williams. The Portland-based shop specializes in sneaker-themed beverages with an emphasis on athletic decor. For more information, visit deadstockcoffee.com.
Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess,”
$150 on sale for $129.98; finishline.com
