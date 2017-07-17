Why Are These Brand New Nike Shoes Getting Dipped in Coffee?

Nike Flyknit Racer
Nike Flyknit Racer custom by Deadstock Coffee
Instagram: @deadstockcoffee

A Portland coffee shop is doing something that could make sneakerheads squeamish.

Sneaker-themed shop Deadstock Coffee shared yesterday images of sparkling all-white Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess” shoes getting submerged in a container of coffee. According to the Instagram caption, the coffee-drenched kicks are a custom creation for Nike employee @phase2.

The “Goddess” Nike Flyknit Racer was released in March to celebrate International Women’s Day. The sneakers feature an all-white knit upper with a Phylon midsole and Zoom Air cushioning. The unisex kicks can be picked up on sale now for $129.98 from finishline.com.

Deadstock Coffee was founded in 2016 by former Nike employee Ian Williams. The Portland-based shop specializes in sneaker-themed beverages with an emphasis on athletic decor. For more information, visit deadstockcoffee.com.

Nike Flyknit Racer Nike created this pristine “Goddess” Flyknit Racer to celebrate International Women’s Day. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess,” $150 on sale for $129.98; finishline.com

