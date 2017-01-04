Adidas Turns the NMD Into a Trail Sneaker With Help From White Mountaineering

White Mountaineering's outdoors-ready Adidas NMD Trail collaboration features navy-red-white and black-white colorways. Adidas

The Adidas NMD franchise continues to expand this month with the introduction of a new trail-ready model.

As part of its latest collaboration with Japanese tech-wear brand White Mountaineering, Adidas will unveil a new silhouette known simply as the NMD Trail. This new sneaker’s overall design sticks with the same features that have made the NMD such a success — the sleek, running-inspired shape, signature EVA plugs, and full-length Boost cushioning remain intact — but receives a rugged upgrade that will be able to withstand rocky trail surfaces and slick city streets alike.

The White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD Trail in black and white. Adidas

The most noticeable update of the White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD Trail comes at the sole, which swaps out its traditional webbed rubber outsole for a rippled look with improved traction. The sneaker also features taped seams, adding a layer of water-resistance to the otherwise breathable design.

According to Adidas Originals, the theme of this White Mountaineering collaboration is “urban mobility,” with sneakers such as the NMD Trail, NMD R2 and EQT Support Future serving as an extension to the collection’s apparel.

The latest White Mountaineering x Adidas Originals drop, which features the debut of the NMD Trail, arrives on Jan. 19.

The White Mountaineering x Adidas NMD Trail in navy, red and white. Adidas

adidas Originals by @WMountaineering returns for SS17 with a sophisticated, premium collection celebrating style, creativity and innovation. pic.twitter.com/LYQ3qmgjUl — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) January 4, 2017

Want more?

Adidas x White Mountaineering Unveil Spring ’17 Collab Collection

Adidas Originals Expands Its Collab With White Mountaineering

Zara Releases Affordable Sneakers Inspired by the Popular Adidas NMD