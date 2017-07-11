Adidas Has New Limited-Edition NMDs and Stan Smiths for the Trails and the Streets

After debuting the NMD Trail in their January drop, Adidas and White Mountaineering are at it again with several new limited-edition styles that fans will be able to choose from beginning Saturday.
The group’s first fall/winter ’17 drop includes two makeups of the NMD R2 PK and NMD Trail PK, and three colorways of the Stan Smith CF Boost.
Both the NMD R2 PK and NMD Trail PK styles feature Primeknit constructions and will be offered in black- and olive-based styles. Meanwhile, the Stan Smith CF Boost will come in black, olive and white variations. All three models use Adidas’ fan-favorite Boost cushioning.
White Mountaineering’s take on the NMD R2 PK is unique to the brand, with a seam-sealed paneled construction you won’t find on other NMD models.
As for the NMD Trail PK, it’s equipped with reflective details and a rugged, sawtooth outsole for added traction on off-road surfaces.
Lastly, the Stan Smith CF Boost uses a suede upper and ditches its traditional laces for a Velcro closure.
As usual, the group of footwear will be accompanied by a collection of matching apparel, which Adidas describes as “a range of cold-weather designs in a stripped-back seasonal color palette” — think lots of easy-to-wear colors such as olive drab, black and white.
The White Mountaineering x Adidas Originals fall/winter ’17 collection drops Saturday from adidas.com and select retailers globally. The NMD R2 PK retails for $220, the NMD Trail PK is $210, the Stan Smith CF Boost is $170, and apparel ranges from $65 to $200.
Want more?
Adidas Turns the NMD Into a Trail Sneaker With Help From White Mountaineering
These Limited-Edition Adidas NMDs Are Only Being Sold at One Store in the World