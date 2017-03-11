Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

By / 2 hours ago
Nike Flyknit Racer
The Nike Flyknit Racer "Crew Blue."
Nike

With another week of sneaker releases in the books, FN has rounded up the best drops still available now — and there’s plenty to choose from.

This week’s picks include retro and new Air Jordans, Nike Flyknits, and special colorways for some of today’s top NBA players including Kevin Durant, Paul George and James Harden.

Shop our selections below.

Nike Flyknit Racer Nike’s unrelenting Flyknit Racer drops continued yesterday with this “Crew Blue” colorway, which blends shades of blue and yellow for a spring-friendly look. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Crew Blue,” $150; nike.com

Air Jordan 15 As one of the most polarizing models in the Air Jordan canon, the Air Jordan 15 isn’t for everyone, but its aggressive design and unique materials are right on-trend in today’s sneaker climate. Nike

Air Jordan 15 “Obsidian,” $190; nike.com

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 James Harden’s Adidas signature shoe is available in a fresh “Fear the Fork” colorway inspired by the baller’s tenure at Arizona State University. Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Fear the Fork,” $139.99; eastbay.com

Nike PG1 Indiana Pacers star Paul George is the latest baller to receive a Nike signature sneaker, and this Pacers-themed “Ferocity” colorway is still available now. Nike

Nike PG1 “Ferocity,” $110; nike.com

Nike Zoom KD 9 Nike pays homage to Kevin Durant’s alma mater with this University of Texas PE of the Zoom KD 9. Nike

Nike Zoom KD 9 “Texas” PE, $150; nike.com

Air Jordan XXXI The 31st rendition of the Air Jordan released today in a stealthy “Black Cat” makeup inspired by Michael Jordan’s uncanny on-court abilities. Nike

Air Jordan XXXI “Black Cat,” $185; nike.com

