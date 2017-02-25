Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

Air Jordan 12 Low
The Air Jordan 12 Low "Playoffs."
Nike

If you missed out on this morning’s “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release, there are still a number of great sneakers to choose from this week including retro Air Jordans and former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci’s latest Nike collaborations.

Scroll down to find out where you can get the week’s best kicks now, but don’t wait around — they won’t last for long.

Air Jordan 12 Low The classic sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during the 1997 NBA Playoffs return in low-top form for the first time. Nike

Air Jordan 12 Low “Playoff,” $170; nike.com

Air Jordan 8 Inspired by a colorway that Michael Jordan could’ve worn during a 1993 Chicago Bulls home game, this Air Jordan 8 makeup features perforated white leather and hits of black and red. Nike

Air Jordan 8 “Alternate ’93,” $190; nike.com

Nike Air Penny 4 The retro campaign for Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s fourth signature shoe continues with this original Orlando Magic “Home” colorway. Nike

Nike Air Penny 4 “Home,” $160; nike.com

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low Adidas’ Boost-powered Crazy Explosive basketball sneakers are now available in a low-top iteration for players who require extra speed and mobility. Adidas

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low, $120; finishline.com

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT Former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci’s Nike collaboration continues with three premium NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka colorways. Nike

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT “Black/White,” $250; nike.com

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT Tisci’s NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka collaboration is also available in “White/Distance Red.” Nike

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT “White/Distance Red,” $250; nike.com

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RTA “White/Black” colorway completes Tisci’s NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka collaboration. Nike

NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT “White/Black,” $250; nike.com

