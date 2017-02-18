Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

Air Jordan 6 "All-Star." Nike

With NBA All-Star Weekend in full swing, there are plenty of great sneakers released this week that are still available.

Whether you’re looking for a retro Air Jordan in a new look or the latest Stephen Curry sneakers, there’s something for everyone this week. Shop FN’s picks below.

Stephen Curry’s “Full Circle” Curry 3 Low is one of the week’s most colorful sneaker releases, and also one of the best. Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3 Low “Full Circle,” $119.99; underarmour.com

These Valentine’s Day Air Jordan 1s feature the original branding from the 1985 classic on an attention-grabbing reflective colorway. Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG, $120, nike.com

The classic sneakers worn by former NBA star Dee Brown during his 1991 dunk contest win are available again. Reebok

Reebok Pump Omni Lite, $119.99; reebok.com

This colorway of the Adidas AlphaBounce was created with Aramis motion capture technology. Adidas

Adidas AlphaBounce AMS, $110; adidas.com

The “All-Star” Air Jordan 6 features an iridescent upper that shifts from green to purple. These statement-making kicks won’t be around for long. Nike

Air Jordan 6 “All-Star,” $225; nike.com

Want more?

These Classic Air Jordans Were Dipped in Gold for NBA All-Star Weekend

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are Opening a Pop-Up Shop on NBA All-Star Weekend

Is Jordan Brand Already Making Air Jordans for Next Year’s NBA All-Star Game?