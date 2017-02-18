Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

With NBA All-Star Weekend in full swing, there are plenty of great sneakers released this week that are still available.
Whether you’re looking for a retro Air Jordan in a new look or the latest Stephen Curry sneakers, there’s something for everyone this week. Shop FN’s picks below.
Under Armour Curry 3 Low “Full Circle,” $119.99; underarmour.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG, $120, nike.com
Reebok Pump Omni Lite, $119.99; reebok.com
Adidas AlphaBounce AMS, $110; adidas.com
Air Jordan 6 “All-Star,” $225; nike.com
