Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

Air Jordan 4 "Motosport." Nike

Nike’s Air Max Day takes place tomorrow, but the limited-edition releases tied to the sneakerhead holiday aren’t the only drops from this week worth considering.

In addition to tomorrow’s VaporMax launch, there are a number of noteworthy shoes that were released within the last week including styles from Jordan Brand, Nike, Adidas and Reebok. Shop the best picks below.

Reebok celebrated JJ Watt’s birthday on Wednesday by releasing this limited-edition “Icing on the Cake” colorway of the Houston Texans star’s signature shoe. Reebok

Reebok JJ I “Icing on the Cake,” $99.99; reebok.com

The Wensley Spezial is one of the latest — and greatest — releases in Gary Aspden’s heritage-inspired Adidas collection. Adidas

Adidas Wensley Spezial, $129; sneakersnstuff.com

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s Motorsport racing team, this Air Jordan 4 was originally produced in 2006 in small numbers and is now available to the public for the first time. Nike

Air Jordan 4 “Motorsport,” $190; finishline.com

This “Cargo” olive green colorway of James Harden’s signature Adidas sneakers was one of many Boost-cushioned shoes that were released today by the brand. Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Cargo,” $140; finishline.com

This kids’ exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 6 comes in a Tiffany-like “Still Blue” makeup. Nike

Air Jordan 6 “Still Blue,” $140; finishline.com

Although Kevin Durant is currently nursing a knee injury, Nike has this playoff-ready version of his signature shoe ready to go just in case. Nike

Nike Zoom KD 9 Elite “Time to Shine,” $150; nike.com

This “Time to Shine” colorway of Kyrie Irving’s signature Nike sneaker celebrates March Madness with an iridescent Swoosh and multicolor outsole hit. Nike

Nike Kyrie 3 “Time to Shine,” $120; nike.com

This “Light Bone” colorway of the Air Footscape Woven Chukka features a gray suede upper and a versatile look that can be combined with a variety of outfits. Nike

Nike Air Footscape Woven Chukka “Light Bone,” $180; nike.com