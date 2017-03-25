Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

By / 56 mins ago
Air Jordan 4
Air Jordan 4 "Motosport."
Nike

Nike’s Air Max Day takes place tomorrow, but the limited-edition releases tied to the sneakerhead holiday aren’t the only drops from this week worth considering.

In addition to tomorrow’s VaporMax launch, there are a number of noteworthy shoes that were released within the last week including styles from Jordan Brand, Nike, Adidas and Reebok. Shop the best picks below.

Related
March Madness: Shop the Best Sneakers From the NCAA Sweet 16 Games

Reebok JJ I Reebok celebrated JJ Watt’s birthday on Wednesday by releasing this limited-edition “Icing on the Cake” colorway of the Houston Texans star’s signature shoe. Reebok

Reebok JJ I “Icing on the Cake,” $99.99; reebok.com

Adidas Wensley Spezial The Wensley Spezial is one of the latest — and greatest — releases in Gary Aspden’s heritage-inspired Adidas collection. Adidas

Adidas Wensley Spezial, $129; sneakersnstuff.com

Air Jordan 4 Inspired by Michael Jordan’s Motorsport racing team, this Air Jordan 4 was originally produced in 2006 in small numbers and is now available to the public for the first time. Nike

Air Jordan 4 “Motorsport,” $190; finishline.com

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 This “Cargo” olive green colorway of James Harden’s signature Adidas sneakers was one of many Boost-cushioned shoes that were released today by the brand. Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Cargo,” $140; finishline.com

Air Jordan 6 GG This kids’ exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 6 comes in a Tiffany-like “Still Blue” makeup. Nike

Air Jordan 6 “Still Blue,” $140; finishline.com

Nike Zoom KD 9 Elite Although Kevin Durant is currently nursing a knee injury, Nike has this playoff-ready version of his signature shoe ready to go just in case. Nike

Nike Zoom KD 9 Elite “Time to Shine,” $150; nike.com

Nike Kyrie 3 This “Time to Shine” colorway of Kyrie Irving’s signature Nike sneaker celebrates March Madness with an iridescent Swoosh and multicolor outsole hit. Nike

Nike Kyrie 3 “Time to Shine,” $120; nike.com

Nike Air Footscape Woven Chukka This “Light Bone” colorway of the Air Footscape Woven Chukka features a gray suede upper and a versatile look that can be combined with a variety of outfits. Nike

Nike Air Footscape Woven Chukka “Light Bone,” $180; nike.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s