Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

Nike Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0. Nike

If you struggled to get your hands on today’s rerelease of Atmos’ sought after Nike Air Max 1 “Elephant” collaboration, there are still a number of worthy consolation prizes up for the taking.

This week’s top sneaker picks include Future’s first Reebok collab, a “Wolf Gray” Air Jordan retro look, women’s exclusives Air Maxes, Stella McCarney’s latest Adidas Ultra Boosts and more.

The Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner is rapper Future’s first official sneaker collaboration. Reebok

Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner, $114.99; reebok.com

The Air Jordan 12 gets a low-top “Wolf Gray” makeover with perforated materials and hits of vibrant yellow on the heel tab and insole. Nike

Air Jordan 12 Low “Wolf Gray,” $170; nike.com

Nike treated the ladies to the Zoom Modairna this week, a premium reworking of some of the brand’s retro looks. Nike

Nike Zoom Modairna “Vachetta Tan,” $175; nike.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Slip is yet another stellar women’s exclusive released this week. It features a slip-on construction and a design inspired by the Air Max Plus from the late ’90s.

Nike Air Max Plus Slip “Midnight Navy,” $180; nike.com

Damian Lillard’s signature sneaker gets a white-and-gum treatment with this “Legacy” colorway inspired by the baller’s laundry list of achievements. Adidas

Adidas Dame 3 “Legacy,” $114.99; footlocker.com

This version of Stella McCartney ’s Ultra Boost X collaboration features recycled ocean waste materials courtesy of Parley. Adidas

Stella McCartney x Adidas Ultra Boost X Parley, $200; adidas.com

