Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

It’s Friday, which means FN is back once again with a roundup of the week’s best sneaker releases.

There are retro Air Jordans, NBA All-Star Weekend kicks, an Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange collaboration and more still available from last week’s drops. Shop our picks below.

Premium materials and a reshaped silhouette make the NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle one of the week’s best. It’s available in four styles, including this black-based makeup. Nike

NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle “Black/Sail,” $160; nike.com

Nicknamed “No Brakes,” this Adidas Harden Vol. 1 colorway will be worn by James Harden during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19. Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 “No Brakes,” $139.99; footaction.com

It’s not often that a retro Air Jordan 4 stays on the shelves for this long, so pick up this “Royalty” makeup while you have the chance. Nike

Air Jordan 4 “Royalty,” $190; nike.com

The Ultra Boost from the Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange collaboration between Sneakersnstuff and Social Status sold out just as quickly as it came in, but this Superstar Boost is still available in a handful of sizes. Sneakersnstuff

Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Superstar Boost, $159; sneakersnstuff.com

The Nike Flyknit Racer “Oreo” made a welcome return to shelves this week, but it won’t last long. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Oreo,” aka “Cookies and Cream,” $150; nike.com

The black-and-white “Chase Down” colorway is the first Nike LeBron 14 style with wide availability. Courtesy of Nike

Nike LeBron 14 “Chase Down,” aka “Black Ice,” $175; nike.com

