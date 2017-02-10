Where to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

The Air Jordan 4 "Royalty."
It’s Friday, which means FN is back once again with a roundup of the week’s best sneaker releases.
There are retro
Air Jordans, NBA All-Star Weekend kicks, an Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange collaboration and more still available from last week’s drops. Shop our picks below.
Premium materials and a reshaped silhouette make the NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle one of the week’s best. It’s available in four styles, including this black-based makeup.
NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle “Black/Sail,” $160; nike.com
Nicknamed “No Brakes,” this
Adidas Harden Vol. 1 colorway will be worn by James Harden during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19. Adidas
Adidas Harden Vol. 1 “No Brakes,” $139.99; footaction.com
It’s not often that a retro
Air Jordan 4 stays on the shelves for this long, so pick up this “Royalty” makeup while you have the chance. Nike
Air Jordan 4 “Royalty,” $190; nike.com
The Ultra Boost from the Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange collaboration between
Sneakersnstuff and Social Status sold out just as quickly as it came in, but this Superstar Boost is still available in a handful of sizes. Sneakersnstuff
Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Superstar Boost, $159; sneakersnstuff.com
The
Nike Flyknit Racer “Oreo” made a welcome return to shelves this week, but it won’t last long. Nike
Nike Flyknit Racer “Oreo,” aka “Cookies and Cream,” $150; nike.com
The black-and-white “Chase Down” colorway is the first
Nike LeBron 14 style with wide availability. Courtesy of Nike
Nike LeBron 14 “Chase Down,” aka “Black Ice,” $175; nike.com
