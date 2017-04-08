Where to Get the Best Sneakers Released This Week

Nike Flyknit Racer "Multicolor 2.0." Nike

Another week of limited-edition drops and sneaker collaborations is in the books, and although many releases have sold out, there’s still plenty to choose from to kick off the weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a retro Air Jordan style in an original ’90s colorway or want to shop the latest collaborations from brands like Adidas and Reebok, we’ve got you covered with our shoppable roundup of the week’s best.

For the first time since its 1998 debut, Jordan Brand brought back this original Air Jordan 13 Low colorway. It features a reflective blue mesh upper with leather underlays and a suede midsole. Nike

Air Jordan 13 Low “Brave Blue,” $175; nike.com

Despite numerous releases over the years, the “Multicolor” Flyknit Racer remains one of Nike’s most popular knitted styles. It’s back again, but it won’t last for long. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Multicolor 2.0,” $150; nike.com

Reebok collaborated with Boston’s Artists for Humanity initiative on sneakers including this Club C designed by Jonathan “Pineapple” Tejeda and Kathleen “Kat” Canola. Reebok

Artists for Humanity x Reebok Club C, $89.99; reebok.com

Although Reigning Champ ’s Adidas Ultra Boost has sold out, you can still get your hands on the Canadian brand’s AlphaBounce collaboration. Adidas

Reigning Champ x Adidas AlphaBounce, $140; adidas.com

Greats ’ latest women’s sneaker is made in Italy and features a smooth leather upper with an exaggerated platform sole. Greats

Greats Alta, $199; greats.com

The iconic Nike Mag from “Back to the Future Part II” inspired the gray, white, and icy blue colorway seen on this LeBron 14. Nike

Nike LeBron 14 “2015” aka “Summer Pack,” $175; nike.com

Want more?

Why 2017 Will Be a Huge Year for Air Jordans

Nike Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Flyknit Shoe on April 7

Adidas and Reigning Champ Have Another Cozy Collab That Includes Ultra Boosts