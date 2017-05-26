This Celebrity Favorite Brand’s Vans Sneakers Sold Out, but You Can Still Get Them

The Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans collection featuring the Authentic LX and Sk8-Hi. DSM

Anti Social Social Club’s collaboration with Dover Street Market (DSM) and Vans released this morning, but if you blinked, you probably missed out on them.

The limited-edition collaboration includes two of Vans’ staple silhouettes: the Authentic LX (retail $90) and Sk8-Hi (retail $105). Each look has been updated with Anti Social Social Club’s signature motifs such as debossed “get weird” branding on the midsole and “expect the unexpected” text on the laces.

The Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans Authentic LX features a pink midsole and laces. DSM

In addition to the typography, Anti Social Social Club’s influence can be seen on the pink laces, midsole and contrast stitching on each model. Elsewhere, the Authentic LX features a white canvas upper, while the Sk8-Hi opts for its traditional black suede.

Founded in 2015 by designer Neek Lurk, Anti Social Social Club has quickly become a favorite brand of celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Rita Ora.

The Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans Sk8-Hi features a pink midsole and laces. DSM

As mentioned, both of these models sold out quickly on DSM’s e-commerce site, but don’t give up hope just yet. Both looks can be found now on eBay for (somewhat) reasonable prices. The Authentic LX is listed from $250, while the Sk8-Hi’s lowest asking price is currently $350.

Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans Authentic LX DSM

Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans Authentic LX, from $250; ebay.com

Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans Sk8-Hi DSM

Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans Sk8-Hi, from $350; ebay.com

Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans DSM

A top-down look at the Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans Authentic LX. DSM

A top-down look at the Anti Social Social Club x DSM x Vans Sk8-Hi. DSM

Want more?

Vans Is Releasing Limited-Edition Sneakers for ‘Peanuts’ Fans on May 13

Blake Shelton’s Face Is on a Pair of Gwen Stefani’s Vans

Neighborhood Gets Nostalgic With Limited-Edition Vans Collection