Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

The unveiling of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand signature shoes had the sneaker community buzzing all week, but that wasn’t the noteworthy drop in athletic footwear.
Nike and Adidas also rolled out a number of styles worthy of adding to your collection including Pharrell Williams’ first official signature shoe, a retro Air Jordan style straight from 1985, and more.
Nike’s boundary-pushing Sock Racer marathon shoe was recently reimagined as the Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit, and this premium “Multicolor” look is one of the best drops yet.Nike
Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit Premium “Multicolor,” $140; nike.com
Pharrell Williams’ latest Adidas collaboration is also his first official signature sneaker. The Tennis Hu is inspired by iconic Adidas tennis shoes and features a breathable Primeknit upper that’s perfect for summer wear.Adidas
Pharrell Williams x Adidas Tennis Hu, from $190; ebay.com
Adidas’ record-setting Adizero franchise gets an exclusive Prime Boost LTD drop courtesy of Kith. It’s available in three styles, including the olive green look pictured here.Tyler Mansour/Kith
Adidas Adizero Prime Boost LTD “Olive Green,” $200; kithnyc.com
It doesn’t get much more classic than the “Metallic Red” Air Jordan 1 High. The style is an original colorway which was first introduced in 1985, and this is the first time it’s been reissued in its original form.Nike
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Red,” $160; nike.com
As LeBron James hunts for his fourth NBA championship ring, Nike delivers this white, red and black “Flip the Switch” style to lead the charge toward the Finals.Nike