Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Beige and wheat tones dominate this week’s best sneaker drops, with several limited edition looks from Nike and Adidas.

For retro fans, there’s a brand new Air Jordan colorway, a summer-ready ’90s basketball classic, and an updated version of a fan-favorite skateboarding shoe.

Modern designs shine this week, too, with the Adidas NMD and NikeLab’s new ACG collaboration with Acronym designer Errolson Hugh.

The “Wheat” Nike SB Dunk Low Pro is a revamped version of one of the skateboarding classic’s most sought-after styles. Nike

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Wheat,” $100; nike.com

Although they’re not officially named the “Barons” colorway, the nickname (inspired by Michael Jordan’s short-lived stint in minor league baseball) seems fitting for this black and white style of the low-top Air Jordan 11 Nike

Air Jordan 11 Low “Black/White” aka “Barons,” $175; nike.com

NikeLab’s ACG collaboration with Acronym designer Errolson Hugh produces one of the line’s most interesting looks in quite some time. After releasing in two styles last week, these paper bag-inspired kicks are available now in new styles. Nike

NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR “Golden Beige,” $150; nike.com

The Adidas NMD was one of April’s top-selling sneakers , and with styles like this “Linen Khaki” look, it could one of May’s best sellers, too. Adidas

Adidas NMD R1 PK “Linen Khaki,” $169.99; footlocker.com

Just in time for summer, Nike delivers a sparkling “Triple White” colorway of the iconic Air More Uptempo basketball sneaker, which debuted in the mid-’90s. Nike

Nike Air More Uptempo “Triple White,” $160; nike.com

