Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

By / 2 hours ago
Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK
Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK "Datamosh Pack."
Sneakersnstuff

This week’s top sneaker releases include sold-out collabs from Sneakersnstuff x Adidas, Wish x Sneakerboy x Adidas, and Blends x Peanuts x Vans.

Elsewhere, a retro Air Jordan returns for the first time in over a decade, plus more below.

Related
Check Out the Sundae Sneakers on Display When Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Took Their Kids to the Museum of Ice Cream

Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK Sneakersnstuff’s Adidas NMD “Datamosh Pack” caused lengthy line-ups across Europe, and now the sold-out kicks are now commanding a hefty premium on the aftermarket. Sneakersnstuff
Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack,” from $489; ebay.com

Nike Air Presto Nike’s 2000-era Air Presto gets a retro reboot with this eye-catching look. It features the brand’s iconic Safari print mixed with a staple color combination of the ’90s. Nike
Nike Air Presto “Turbo Green Safari,” $120; nike.com

Air Jordan 4 The white and metallic silver Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money” debuted in 2006 and is back for the first time ever — while they last, of course. Nike
Air Jordan 4 Retro “Pure Money,” $190; nike.com

Blends x Peanuts x Vans Sk8-Hi Zip California-based retailer Blends dropped an official Peanuts x Vans collaboration, which is now sold out. However, you can still get a pair if you’re willing to pay a bit more than retail. Blends
Blends x Peanuts x Vans, from $300; ebay.com

Wish x Sneakerboy x Adidas Pure Boost Adidas’ Consortium Sneaker Exchange continues by bringing together Atlanta retailer Wish with Australia’s Sneakerboy for a glow-in-the-dark Boost sneaker inspired by deadly jellyfish. Adidas
Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Pure Boost, from $275; ebay.com

Want more?

Vans Is Releasing Limited-Edition Sneakers for ‘Peanuts’ Fans on May 13

Adidas Is Releasing These Glow-in-the-Dark Boost Shoes on May 13

These Summer-Ready Air Jordans Will Be Rereleased for the First Time Ever on May 13