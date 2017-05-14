Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

— Sign up for the FN Newsletter —
This week’s top sneaker releases include sold-out collabs from Sneakersnstuff x Adidas, Wish x Sneakerboy x Adidas, and Blends x Peanuts x Vans.
Elsewhere, a retro Air Jordan returns for the first time in over a decade, plus more below.
Sneakersnstuff’s Adidas NMD “Datamosh Pack” caused lengthy line-ups across Europe, and now the sold-out kicks are now commanding a hefty premium on the aftermarket.
Sneakersnstuff
Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack,” from $489; ebay.com
Nike’s 2000-era Air Presto gets a retro reboot with this eye-catching look. It features the brand’s iconic Safari print mixed with a staple color combination of the ’90s.
Nike
Nike Air Presto “Turbo Green Safari,” $120; nike.com
The white and metallic silver Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money” debuted in 2006 and is back for the first time ever — while they last, of course.
Nike
Air Jordan 4 Retro “Pure Money,” $190; nike.com
California-based retailer Blends dropped an official Peanuts x Vans collaboration, which is now sold out. However, you can still get a pair if you’re willing to pay a bit more than retail.
Blends
Blends x Peanuts x Vans, from $300; ebay.com
Adidas’ Consortium Sneaker Exchange continues by bringing together Atlanta retailer Wish with Australia’s Sneakerboy for a glow-in-the-dark Boost sneaker inspired by deadly jellyfish.
Adidas
Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Pure Boost, from $275; ebay.com
Want more?
Vans Is Releasing Limited-Edition Sneakers for ‘Peanuts’ Fans on May 13
Adidas Is Releasing These Glow-in-the-Dark Boost Shoes on May 13
These Summer-Ready Air Jordans Will Be Rereleased for the First Time Ever on May 13