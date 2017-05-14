Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK "Datamosh Pack." Sneakersnstuff

This week’s top sneaker releases include sold-out collabs from Sneakersnstuff x Adidas, Wish x Sneakerboy x Adidas, and Blends x Peanuts x Vans.

Elsewhere, a retro Air Jordan returns for the first time in over a decade, plus more below.

Sneakersnstuff’s Adidas NMD “Datamosh Pack” caused lengthy line-ups across Europe , and now the sold-out kicks are now commanding a hefty premium on the aftermarket. Sneakersnstuff

Nike ’s 2000-era Air Presto gets a retro reboot with this eye-catching look. It features the brand’s iconic Safari print mixed with a staple color combination of the ’90s. Nike

The white and metallic silver Air Jordan 4 “Pure Money” debuted in 2006 and is back for the first time ever — while they last, of course. Nike

California-based retailer Blends dropped an official Peanuts x Vans collaboration, which is now sold out. However, you can still get a pair if you’re willing to pay a bit more than retail. Blends

Adidas’ Consortium Sneaker Exchange continues by bringing together Atlanta retailer Wish with Australia’s Sneakerboy for a glow-in-the-dark Boost sneaker inspired by deadly jellyfish. Adidas

Want more?

Vans Is Releasing Limited-Edition Sneakers for ‘Peanuts’ Fans on May 13

Adidas Is Releasing These Glow-in-the-Dark Boost Shoes on May 13

These Summer-Ready Air Jordans Will Be Rereleased for the First Time Ever on May 13