Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

— Sign up for the FN Newsletter —
The first weekend of June is here, and so are plenty of excellent sneaker releases to choose from.
Recent drops include LGBT Pride Month-themed styles from Adidas and Nike, the latest from Rihanna’s Fenty Puma collection and more.
For its 2017 Pride Month collection, Adidas delivered this rendition of the fan-favorite Ultra Boost. It’s sold out in many sizes, but can be found on the secondary market for reasonable prices.
Adidas
Adidas Ultra Boost “Pride,” from $235; ebay.com
The Rihanna x Fenty Puma collection continues this week with the launch of the Trainer Hi, a fully-functional gym training shoe with looks more akin to the runway.
Puma
Rihanna x Fenty Puma Trainer Hi “Cypress,” $190; puma.com
LeBron James’ takedown line continues with the release of the Soldier 11, which is available now in a Finals-appropriate white, gold and black colorway.
Nike
Nike LeBron Soldier 11, $130; nike.com
The iconic white, red and blue colorway of the Nike Cortez — made famous on the big screen by the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” — is back in its original form.
Nike
Nike Cortez, $80; nike.com
Nike’s 2017 “Be True” collection for LGBT Pride Month includes this colorful Air VaporMax, which uses a first-of-its-kind dyeing technique to achieve a rainbow effect.
Nike
Nike Air VaporMax “Be True,” from $320; ebay.com
Want more?
Some of Adidas’ Most Popular Sneakers Are Getting Multicolor Makeovers for LGBT Pride Month
Nike’s 2017 ‘Be True’ Collection Will Be Released June 1 for LGBT Pride Month
The Iconic Nike Sneakers From ‘Forrest Gump’ Will Be Rereleased June 1