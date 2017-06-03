Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Nike Air VaporMax "Be True" Nike

The first weekend of June is here, and so are plenty of excellent sneaker releases to choose from.

Recent drops include LGBT Pride Month-themed styles from Adidas and Nike, the latest from Rihanna’s Fenty Puma collection and more.

For its 2017 Pride Month collection, Adidas delivered this rendition of the fan-favorite Ultra Boost. It’s sold out in many sizes, but can be found on the secondary market for reasonable prices. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost “Pride,” from $235; ebay.com

The Rihanna x Fenty Puma collection continues this week with the launch of the Trainer Hi, a fully-functional gym training shoe with looks more akin to the runway. Puma

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Trainer Hi “Cypress,” $190; puma.com

LeBron James’ takedown line continues with the release of the Soldier 11, which is available now in a Finals-appropriate white, gold and black colorway. Nike

Nike LeBron Soldier 11, $130; nike.com

The iconic white, red and blue colorway of the Nike Cortez — made famous on the big screen by the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” — is back in its original form. Nike

Nike Cortez, $80; nike.com

Nike’s 2017 “Be True” collection for LGBT Pride Month includes this colorful Air VaporMax, which uses a first-of-its-kind dyeing technique to achieve a rainbow effect. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax “Be True,” from $320; ebay.com

