Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" Haven

“Zebra” Yeezy season has returned, but that’s not the only sneaker drop from this week that should be on your radar.

Other notable drops include collaborations from streetwear brand Brain Dead, menswear designer John Elliott, and NYC foodie favorite Momofuku.

Shop all of the week’s best drops below.

After a limited-edition NikeLab drop on Air Max Day, Nike ’s “Triple Black” Air VaporMax is back again with a few small adjustments. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax “Triple Black,” from $220; ebay.com

In celebration of defying cultural norms, Brain Dead teams with Vans for graphic-printed takes on some of the skate brand’s most revered silhouettes. Slam Jam Social-ism

Brain Dead x Vans Classic Slip-On LX, $112; slamjamsocialism.com

In collaboration with New York-based chef David Chang, Nike SB created these Dunk Highs with details referencing the popular Momofuku Noodle Bar. Nike

Momofuku x Nike SB Dunk High, from $190; ebay.com

Following a very limited drop in February, Kanye Wet’s “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 finally gets a wider release today — but that doesn’t mean they’ll be easy to get by any means. As of 1 p.m. ET, the style has already sold out at most retailers. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” from $650; stadiumgoods.com

Menswear designer John Elliott realized a childhood dream this week with the launch of his NikeLab Vandal collaboration. It’s available in two colorways, and this cream-colored “Sail” style blends perfectly with seasonal trends. Nike

John Elliott x NikeLab Vandal, $349.99; ebay.com

