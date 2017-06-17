Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week: Refreshed Retros, Streetwear Collabs and More

Adidas BW Army white Sneakersnstuff

Whether you’re looking to treat your dad to a pair of limited-edition kicks for Father’s Day or want to add a new style to your own collection, this week’s roundup of sneaker releases has plenty to choose from.

Shop the week’s best drops below including refreshed retros, streetwear collabs and more.

There haven’t been many NBA teams as dominant as the Chicago Bulls of the ’90s, and Jordan Brand pays respect to the historic squad with this limited-edition pack inspired by the sneakers Michael Jordan wore in the 1998 NBA Finals. Nike

Air Jordan 13/14 DMP Finals Pack, $500; nike.com

Adidas digs deep into the archives to revive its BW Army shoe, affectionately known among the menswear community as the GAT (German Army Trainer). Maison Margiela’s high-end replica of this model is a street style staple, and now Adidas is taking it back to where it all began. Sneakersnstuff

Adidas BW Army, $109; sneakersnstuff.com

Serving as an alternate style for the “Motorsport” colorway released in March, this retro makeup features a look reminiscent of the iconic “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 4 worn by Michael Jordan in the late ’80s. Nike

Air Jordan 4 “Motorsport Away,” $190; nike.com

Inspired by Paul George’s love for fishing and the great outdoors, the “Elements” Nike PG1’s standout feature is its furry olive green suede upper. Nike

Nike PG 1 “Elements,” $110; nike.com

Picking up where they left off with their last collab, London skate brand Palace links up with Adidas for an original silhouette with vibrant colors and Boost cushioning. The sneakers have sold out via Palace’s e-commerce site, but pairs can still be found on eBay now. Palace

Palace x Adidas Palace Indoor, from $198.88; ebay.com

