Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week: Refreshed Retros, Streetwear Collabs and More

Whether you’re looking to treat your dad to a pair of limited-edition kicks for Father’s Day or want to add a new style to your own collection, this week’s roundup of sneaker releases has plenty to choose from.
Shop the week’s best drops below including refreshed retros, streetwear collabs and more.
There haven’t been many NBA teams as dominant as the Chicago Bulls of the ’90s, and Jordan Brand pays respect to the historic squad with this limited-edition pack inspired by the sneakers Michael Jordan wore in the 1998 NBA Finals.Nike
Adidas digs deep into the archives to revive its BW Army shoe, affectionately known among the menswear community as the GAT (German Army Trainer). Maison Margiela’s high-end replica of this model is a street style staple, and now Adidas is taking it back to where it all began.Sneakersnstuff
Serving as an alternate style for the “Motorsport” colorway released in March, this retro makeup features a look reminiscent of the iconic “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 4 worn by Michael Jordan in the late ’80s.Nike
Picking up where they left off with their last collab, London skate brand Palace links up with Adidas for an original silhouette with vibrant colors and Boost cushioning. The sneakers have sold out via Palace’s e-commerce site, but pairs can still be found on eBay now.Palace
Palace x Adidas Palace Indoor, from $198.88; ebay.com