Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Adidas NMD R2 PK Overkill

This week’s top sneaker drops include limited-edition Adidas NMDs, retro Air Jordans that haven’t been available since the ’90s, Nike’s latest LGBT Pride Month sneakers, plus collaborations from Converse and New Balance.

The sequel to the Adidas NMD gets a simple white Primeknit makeover with black accents on its outsole and heel. Overkill

Adidas NMD R2 PK, €179.95; overkillshop.com

Sock brand Stance hooks up with New Balance for a made in America 997 sneaker that takes inspiration from Boston. Shop Nice Kicks

Stance x New Balance 997 “First of All,” $240; shopnicekicks.com

Longtime collaborators Missoni and Converse take an unexpected route with this slip-on iteration of the Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 featuring Missoni’s signature colorful knit material. Sneakersnstuff

Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 Slip, $199; sneakersnstuff.com

After the launch of the “Be True” Air VaporMax last week, Nike followed it up with this LGBT Pride Month-inspired Flyknit Racer, which is still available in a wide selection of sizes. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Be True,” $160; nike.com

For the first time since 1998, the Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” colorway has returned to retail shelves. Nike

Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney,” $175; nike.com

