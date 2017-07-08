Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Air Jordan 1 High "Quai 54" Titolo

This week’s top sneaker releases are an eclectic bunch made up of mismatched patchwork designs, customizable collaborations and sneakers commemorating an annual street basketball tournament.

But that’s just the beginning. Scroll down to find out about all of this week’s top drops.

In celebration of the annual Quai 54 street basketball tournament in Paris, Jordan Brand released a limited-edition collection of shoes that includes this Air Jordan 1. Nike

Air Jordan 1 “Quai 54,” from $195; ebay.com

Ronnie Fieg ’s latest collaboration sees the Kith founder join forces with retailer Dover Street Market on three New Balance 574S sneakers including this gray colorway. Each makeup comes packaged with interchangeable logos allowing for a total of 28 possible looks. Kith

Ronnie Fieg x Dover Street Market x New Balance 574S, from $190; ebay.com

The sneakers made famous by former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen get a colorway inspired by the team’s colors. The retro look is completed with “Pip” branding at the heel, a first for this classic retro sneaker. Kith

Nike Air More Uptempo “Scottie Pippen PE,” €169.95; overkillshop.com

The retro-meets-future Adidas EQT Support 93-17 combines the brand’s heritage style with modern technology like Primeknit and Boost. This new, easy to wear colorway just dropped. Adidas

Adidas EQT Support 93-17, $179; sneakersnstuff.com

Nike’s latest artist collaboration is with California-based Thomas Campbell, who lends his signature style to the skate-ready iteration of the Dunk Hi. Nike

Thomas Campbell x Nike SB Dunk Hi, from $219; ebay.com

Want more?

Jordan Brand Pays Tribute to Michael Jordan’s Baseball Career With Limited-Edition Retro Styles

This Nike Artist Collab Sold Out Everywhere, but You Can Still Get It

Kith Founder Ronnie Fieg’s New Sneakers Can Be Customized Depending on Your Mood