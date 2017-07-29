Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

The Nike Flyknit Trainer has been stashed in the archives since 2014, but it’s finally back in celebration of its 2012 debut. The kicks released in Europe this week and will see a U.S. release in Aug.Nike
Nike Flyknit Trainer “White/Black,” from $280; ebay.com
Pharrell’s latest Adidas Tennis Hu collaboration is now available in several new styles, including this vibrant multicolor look.Adidas
Pharrell Williams x Adidas Tennis Hu “Multicolor,” $137; farfetch.com
Inspired by legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Re2pect” features a navy blue leather upper with white contrast stitching.Nike
After an exclusive launch at a June Space Camp event in NYC, Tom Sachs’ new and improved Nike Mars Yard 2.0 saw a wider release this week. If you missed out, you’ll have to fork over well over their original retail price ($200) to get them now.Nike