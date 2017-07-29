Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Tennis Hu Adidas

As July comes to a close, some of the month’s best sneakers are just hitting shelves this week.

Included in this roundup are collaborations from Pharrell Williams x Adidas, Tom Sachs Nike and Clot x Nike, plus Jordan Brand’s latest tribute to Derek Jeter and more.

Shop our picks below.

The Nike Flyknit Trainer has been stashed in the archives since 2014, but it’s finally back in celebration of its 2012 debut. The kicks released in Europe this week and will see a U.S. release in Aug. Nike

Nike Flyknit Trainer “White/Black,” from $280; ebay.com

Pharrell’s latest Adidas Tennis Hu collaboration is now available in several new styles, including this vibrant multicolor look. Adidas

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Tennis Hu “Multicolor,” $137; farfetch.com

Inspired by legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Re2pect” features a navy blue leather upper with white contrast stitching. Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Re2pect,” $110; nike.com

After an exclusive launch at a June Space Camp event in NYC, Tom Sachs’ new and improved Nike Mars Yard 2.0 saw a wider release this week. If you missed out, you’ll have to fork over well over their original retail price ($200) to get them now. Nike

Tom Sachs x NikeLab Mars Yard 2.0, from $900; stadiumgoods.com

Hong Kong street purveyor Clot delivers the most eye-catching — and hardest to get — takes on the Nike Air VaporMax yet. Nike

Clot x Nike Air VaporMax, from $398.88, ebay.com

Want more?

This Fan-Favorite Nike Flyknit Sneaker Is Coming Back This Week

The Best Look Yet at Pharrell’s New Adidas Sneakers Coming Out Summer ’17

7 Classic Men’s Shoes Updated With New Technology