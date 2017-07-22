Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Adidas Ultra Boost Mid "Run Thru Time" Adidas

As July begins to wrap up, summer sneaker releases are hitting shelves in abundance, and we’ve got your weekly roundup of the best drops below.

This week’s most notable launches include the second-ever Adidas Ultra Boost Mid, a rare Air Jordan style that released to the public for the first time, Cam Newton’s new Under Armour shoe and more.

Find out where to get the week’s best drops below.

Paying tribute to heritage Adidas running models, the “Run Thru Time” Ultra Boost Mid is only the second mid-cut variation of the popular running shoe to release. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost Mid “Run Thru Time,” from $309.99; ebay.com

The kids-exclusive “Island Green” Air More Uptempo gives the popular retro basketball shoe a tropical makeover. Nike

Nike Air More Uptempo “Island Green,” $130; nike.com

For the first time ever, one of Jordan Brand’s special-edition “History of Flight” colorways releases to the public in the form of this white, red and black Air Jordan 13. Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “History of Flight,” $190; nike.com

Adidas’ breathable Climacool runner from 2002 gets updated with a modernized shape and silhouette. Sneaker Politics

Adidas Climacool 02/07, $99; sneakersnstuff.com

Under Armour delivers a lifestyle signature model for NFL star Cam Newton, which debuts in this Atlanta-inspired “Hometown” style. Under Armour

Under Armour C1N Trainer “Hometown,” $119.99; underarmour.com

