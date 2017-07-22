Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

As July begins to wrap up, summer sneaker releases are hitting shelves in abundance, and we’ve got your weekly roundup of the best drops below.
This week’s most notable launches include the second-ever Adidas Ultra Boost Mid, a rare Air Jordan style that released to the public for the first time, Cam Newton’s new Under Armour shoe and more.
Find out where to get the week’s best drops below.
Adidas Ultra Boost Mid “Run Thru Time,” from $309.99; ebay.com
Nike Air More Uptempo “Island Green,” $130; nike.com
Air Jordan 13 Retro “History of Flight,” $190; nike.com
Adidas Climacool 02/07, $99; sneakersnstuff.com
Under Armour C1N Trainer “Hometown,” $119.99; underarmour.com
