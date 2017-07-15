Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

Adidas Boost 3.0 LTD "Multicolor" Adidas

There’s a variety of noteworthy sneaker releases to choose from this week.

Adidas delivered several Boost-cushioned shoes worth picking up with the “Multicolor” Ultra Boost 3.0 LTD and multiple styles of the NMD.

Nike also had big drops with the limited-edition Mister Cartoon x Cortez and an updated take on the first luxury basketball sneaker, the Air Jordan 2.

Find out where to get these sneakers and more below.

Today was a big day for Adidas NMD releases, which included this women’s-exclusive “Wonder Pink” R2 makeup. Adidas

Adidas NMD R2 Women’s “Wonder Pink,” €139.95 ($160); overkillshop.com

NFL standout J.J. Watt’s latest Reebok training sneakers are out now at the wallet-friendly price of $100. The Houston Texans defensive end calls the model the best performance shoe he’s ever worn. Reebok

Reebok JJ 2, $100; reebok.com

Los Angeles tattoo legend Mister Cartoon links up with Nike for an equally legendary sneaker in the Cortez. This collaboration dropped in three styles, including the all-black embroidered colorway featured here. Nike

Mister Cartoon x Nike Cortez, from $149.99; ebay.com

This “Multicolor” Ultra Boost 3.0 LTD look has been anticipated by sneakerheads for awhile, and Adidas finally dropped it in the U.S. today — but it already sold out. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 LTD “Multicolor,” from $250; ebay.com

This premium iteration of what many consider the world’s first luxury basketball sneaker sees the Air Jordan 2 get deconstructed and covered in a soft suede. It’s available now in three different styles, including the off-white “Sail” makeup pictured here. Nike

Air Jordan 2 Decon “Sail,” $160; nike.com

