Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week

The month of June closed out strong with a variety of notable sneaker releases.
Jordan Brand celebrated NBA MVP Russell Westbrook with an exclusive Air Jordan XXXI style, and the brand also paid tribute to Michael Jordan’s early days. Meanwhile, in Milan, New York City and Paris, Jordan released regional exclusive PSNY collaborations.
Elsewhere, the Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange continued by teaming up Bodega and End.
Find out where to get these drops and more below.
Air Jordan x Converse “The 2 That Started It All” Pack, from $350; ebay.com
Bodega x End x Adidas Iniki Runner, from $284.99; ebay.com
Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper,” $200; nike.com
Air Jordan XXXI RW “Why Not? PE, from $659.99; ebay.com
PSNY x Air Jordan 12, from $600; ebay.com
