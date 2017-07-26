Whataburger Is Giving Away $2,000 Custom Air Jordans & Adidas Kicks

The first place prize in the #Whatathose contest are Air Jordan 1s with orange and white stripes just like the restaurant. Courtesy of Whataburger

Fast-food chain Whataburger is branching into fashion, at least temporarily, thanks to the company’s latest #WhataThoseContest.

The orange-and-white-branded restaurant has teamed up with San Antonio-based artist Jake Danklefs, founder of custom shoe design studio Dank & Co., who is renowned for his one-of-a-kind kicks. Danklefs created three unique pairs of Whataburger-themed sneakers to be given away at the end of the burger joint’s social media contest.

One first-prize winner will receive a pair of Air Jordan 1s, valued at $2,000, featuring orange and white stripes matching the restaurant’s design.

For the second-prize shoe, a $1,500 value, Danklefs altered a pair of black slip-on sneakers featuring a red sole. He added references to a popular fast-food condiment by using the words “Spicy” and “Ketchup” across the upper.

In third place, valued at $1,300, is a low-top sneaker featuring circular prints similar to the stickers used on the chain’s burger wrappers.

Entrants of the contest are required to snap a photo of their favorite customized meal at Whataburger and share it on social media using #WhataThoseContest. Whataburger is accepting submissions until Aug. 7, at which point a panel of judges will score entries based on originality and quality in order to advance the best selections to the semifinal round.

After the judging of the semifinalists, the top 10 highest scorers will advance to the final round, at which time fans can vote for their favorite on Whataburger’s Facebook page.

The three finalists with the most votes by Aug. 18 will be the #WhataThoseContest winners.

