What to Expect From James Harden’s Next Signature Sneaker With Adidas

James Harden of the Houston Rockets during a Nov. 5 game against the Utah Jazz.

It was just a little over a year ago that Adidas unveiled James Harden’s first official signature sneaker, the Harden Vol. 1, and it looks like the shoe’s sequel could be on the horizon.

Images have circulated on social media in recent weeks of a model purported to be the Harden Vol. 2, although it’s worth noting that nothing has been officially confirmed by the brand as of yet.

The photos leaked thus far depict a sneaker that carries over many of the original characteristics of its predecessor, but updates them with new design language and details.

Harden Vol 2 #Cop or #Not A post shared by Travis Singleton (@sneakerreporter) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:16am PST

There’s still a Primeknit-based upper, but this time it’s reinforced toward the rear as opposed to the toe like the Harden Vol. 1. The shoe also carries over a heavy amount of Boost midsole cushioning, although the exact tooling has been modified from the previous iteration.

Also of note is the abundance of colorways that have been seen for the new model, which suggests that it will be made available in a number of lifestyle variations.

Although there’s still no set date for this sneaker, Harden fans can pick up the baller’s Harden Vol. 1 ($140) and Harden LS Primeknit ($160) sneakers now.

Adidas Harden LS Primeknit Adidas

