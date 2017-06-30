Here’s What Happened When Soccer Star Paul Pogba Bought His First Pair of Christian Louboutins

Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League Final match. LICOVSKI/EPA/Rex Shutterstock

French soccer star and Adidas athlete Paul Pogba’s love for sneakers such as Yeezys is evident by viewing his Instagram feed, but the shoes that spurred his footwear fandom were actually a pair of Christian Louboutins.

Pogba, 24, tells Esquire that he purchased not one but two pairs of Louboutin shoes as a teenager. “I didn’t go out for one month after that, I didn’t buy anything, I was so shocked,” Pogba said. “I said, ‘I’ll never buy any Louboutins again!'”

Unfortunately for the Manchester United midfielder, his prized Louboutins were stolen during a trip to Italy. “The guy who robbed me, can you send me the shoes, please?” Pogba pleaded. “It’s very important for me. Keep the rest, just bring the shoes!”

Luckily, it’s safe to say that Pogba could afford to replace the stolen shoes if needed — his 2016 transfer to Manchester United from Juventus was worth a world record £89 million.

Now with a wide collection of shoes in his arsenal, Pogba admits that he sometimes gets bored with certain styles.

“After a while, you start getting bored of the pair of shoes,” he said. “But you always have to remember that pair of shoes you wanted … You have enjoy every moment that you’re wearing it.”

Paul Pogba McManus/BPI/Rex Shutterstock

