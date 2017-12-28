Here’s What Happened When an NBA Player Wore Vintage LeBron James Shoes From 2003

PJ Tucker's destroyed Nike Air Zoom Generation LeBron James sneakers. Instagram: @therealpjtucker17

Houston Rockets baller PJ Tucker is perhaps best known for his arsenal of rare and vintage sneakers. And this week, a pair of LeBron James signature shoes from 2003 became a casualty to Tucker’s ongoing sneaker stunts.

Thankfully, the latest mishap took place while Tucker was practicing and he didn’t sustain any serious injury. “When you try to break in a pair of OG ‘Bron [Air Zoom] Generations for the next game and do defensive slides and the 15-year-old glue ain’t having it,” the Rockets player wrote on Instagram.

The Air Zoom Generation “First Game” kicks were originally released in 2003 and rereleased for this first time this year. The launch was debuted by online marketplace StockX in the form of a “Cavs Court SPO” package — which some fans paid over $11,000 to get their hands on — and later released as a standalone sneaker for $175. Since then, the model has gone on to release in a handful of colorways, including a black-based style in December which James used to wear for away games.

Other notable sneaker moments from Tucker in 2017 include Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017 from “The Ten” collection, Just Don x Air Jordan 2s and “Doernbecher” Air Jordan 3s.

This isn’t the first time Tucker has destroyed a pair of vintage kicks, either. In February, as a member of the Phoenix Suns, Tucker attempted to wear a pair of Air Jordan 13s from 1998, but they didn’t last long.

Want more?

Here’s What Happened When an NBA Player Wore Vintage Air Jordans From the ’90s

LeBron James’ Rookie Sneakers From 2004 Are Coming Back This Month

The 5 Best Basketball Shoes Out Now