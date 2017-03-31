7 Fashionable Waterpark Shoes That Are Stylish, Too

View Slideshow People Footwear's water-friendly Rio huarache style. Courtesy of brand.

Summer’s just around the corner, and water parks will soon be opening their doors. From super slides to tubing and wave pools, there are plenty of daredevil activities to try.

Safety, however, should remain top of mind, especially when it comes to keeping feet protected, whether you’re enjoying a raft ride or simply walking around the grounds. Since public places are rife with athlete’s foot fungus, among other microbes, wearing shoes is always a good idea.

There are lots of lightweight options from brands such as Crocs, Olukai and Chaco that are both fashionable and water-friendly, making them the perfect way to navigate these parks, especially when you’re walking on hot concrete or sand. These looks also make sense during activities where feet can get bumped

For those rides where shoes may be prohibited, such as tubing, they’re easy to store in a beach or tote bag. And it’s easy to pack more than a pair since they often weigh only six ounces a shoe.

Remember, when selecting a water shoe, look for styles that stay firmly on the foot via adjustable straps, such as Olukai’s Nakue or Chaco’s Z/Cloud.

Chaco Z/Cloud crisscross-strap sandal, $110; chaco.com

These looks are both fashionable and functional, picking up on some of the season’s key trends. People Footwear does a huarache in soft pink, while Native Shoes interprets an espadrille in stripes.

To view the full collection, click through the gallery.

Want More?

Teva Teamed Up With a Hip San Francisco Designer to Create This Men’s Sandal

Christopher Kane Shows Mink-Trimmed Crocs at London Fashion Week