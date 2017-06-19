The 6 Must-Have Water Shoes for the Outdoor Adventurer Out Now

A men's colorway of the Merrell All Out Blaze Sieve. Zappos

If you’re not adventuring by water this summer, you’re missing out on lots of fun.

Whatever the experience, whether fishing, boating or having to cross water on a hike, today’s top outdoor brands have a style out now that is built to get wet without sacrificing comfort or performance.

With ideal outdoor exploring weather here, Footwear News rounded up six footwear options to wear on your journey when water is nearby.

Merrell All Out Blaze Sieve (Women’s), $100; zappos.com

Merrell All Out Blaze Sieve (Men’s), $100; zappos.com

If hiking is your thing, but you want something built to get through water you will come across along your trek, this Merrell look — available for men and women — may be the way to go. The style is equipped with a Vibram TC5+ outsole, a waxy waterproof leather on the upper that’s paired with a Lycra neoprene collar, and hollowed 3mm lugs to keep it light without sacrificing traction.

Chaco OutCross 1 (Women’s), $110 $87.99; chacos.com

Chaco OutCross 1 (Men’s), $87.99 to $110; chacos.com

If you’re looking to hit the trails and the water, the Chaco OutCross 1 may be the look for you. Available in men’s and women’s sizing, the look boasts a breathable mesh and webbing upper design that is completed with a protective toe bumper, its proprietary Luvseat PU footbed made and EcoTread outsole. And, for most colorways, the style is on sale.

Astral Brewer (Men’s), $99.95; nrs.com

Astral Brewer (Women’s), $99.95; nrs.com



This is a stylish look for the kayaker. The Astral Brewer boasts all the functionality needed to get you out on the water, including a Cordura and Airmesh upper, but is executed with a look that could easily be make it your go-to shoe for a night on the town with friends.

OluKai Eleu Trainer (Men’s), $109.95; shoes.com

OluKai Eleu Trainer (Women’s), $109.95; shoes.com

This model from OluKai, aside from the Astral look on the list, looks the most like a sneaker. (It arguably looks the most like an athletic performance shoe.) If that’s you’re preference, what features you’re getting with this include water-resistant construction, a dual-density anatomical footbed and a sticky rubber outsole.

Adidas Outdoor Parley Climacool Boat, $139.95; shoes.com

With an upper made with recycled ocean plastic, the Adidas x Parley for the Oceans style is a must-have for those that want cool kicks and also help support an environmentally-friendly cause. The shoe also boasts a Traxion outsole and a Climacool drainage outsole.

Columbia Bahama Vent PFG (Men’s), $70; zappos.com

If the casual look is more your thing, Columbia has a style that may appeal to you. The Columbia Bahama Vent PFG is a slip-on that boasts a canvas upper with leather paneling, a lightweight Techlite midsole and a Omni-Grip non-marking rubber outsole.