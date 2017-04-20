Watch This Football Team’s Priceless Reaction to Getting Free Air Jordans

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team reacts to finding out they're getting free Air Jordans. Instagram: @tarheelfootball

Of all the notoriety and perks that come along with being a Division I collegiate athlete, it’s hard to top getting free sneakers for your whole team. For proof, look no further than this clip of the North Carolina Tar Heels team going wild after finding out they’re the recipients of brand new Air Jordans.

“One of the benefits of being a Jordan school, a Jumpman school, is that in your metal lockers, you all get these [Air Jordan] Retro 11 Lows,” Tar Heels head coach Larry Fedora says in the clip, which was shared by ESPN’s Marty Smith courtesy of Tar Heels head equipment manager Jason Freeman. Another angle was shared on Instagram by @tarheelfootball.

The gifted sneakers were the Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “University Blue,” which debuted in 2001 as “Columbia Blue” and were reissued on April 15. The style can be found now on nike.com for $175.

In related news, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg recently discussed the importance of the Air Jordan 11 and its connection to ’90s hip-hop nostalgia.

Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue.” Nike

Air Jordan 11 Low “University Blue,” $175; nike.com

