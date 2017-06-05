See Stephen Curry’s Adorable Pregame Ritual With Daughter Riley

Stephen Curry AP/REX/Shutterstock

Is this the key to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ winning ways?

Ahead of Sunday’s Game 2 NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors guard warmed up by dancing with his daughter, Riley. The clip was shared in an Instagram story by Curry’s wife, Ayesha, just hours before Sunday’s tipoff.

Steph and Riley getting ready for Game 2 🙏 (via AyeshaCurry/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/OxsXKN88rk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2017

Curry would go on to dominate in the Warriors’ 132-113 home win, tallying the first NBA Finals triple-double of his career. He finished the night with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while wearing his new Under Armour Curry 4 signature sneakers, which are due to release this fall.

Stephen Curry wearing his new Under Armour Curry 4 sneaker. Under Armour

The NBA Finals will continue Wednesday as the Warriors travel to Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena for their first road game of the series. The action begins at 9 p.m. ET with a national broadcast on ABC. That will be followed on Friday by Game 4 — a potential must-win scenario for the Cavaliers if the Warriors are able to keep up their current momentum.

While fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the Under Armour Curry 4, the Warriors star’s Curry 3 and Curry 3Zer0 sneakers are available now on sale for $99.99 each from underarmour.com.

