Watch Ronnie Fieg Unbox His First-Ever Kith x Nike Sneaker Collab

Kith x Nike Air Maestro Instagram: @ronniefieg

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg is gearing up to release his first-ever collaboration with Nike, and ahead of the release, the designer is giving fans a closer look at what they can expect come release day.

“When I had the chance of deciding which silhouettes and what I’d want to work on, [Scottie] Pippen came to mind right away because I always felt like Pippen was the most underrated player and didn’t quite get all the respect that he deserved while he was playing,” Fieg says in the clip. “And I think his game really aged like fine wine.”

Fieg notes that his Kith x Nike Air Maestro II design was inspired by the sneakers Pippen wore in the 1994 NBA All-Star Game, where the former Chicago Bulls standout earned MVP honors.

Take Flight. September 29th, 2017. A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

“As [Kith] has evolved, I think we’ve now earned a spot to really be able to do these types of things, which means a lot to myself and the brand,” Fieg said of the sneaker’s unique branding, which re-creates Nike’s Flight and Futura logos with customized Kith details.

The full Kith x Nike collection is expected to be released Friday.

