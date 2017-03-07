This Reporter Sprinted the 40-Yard Dash in Heels at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Detroit Lions reporter Tori Petry at the starting line for the 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. Courtesy of Twitter.

A reporter for the Detroit Lions stole the show on Saturday at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Tori Petry was on hand to report on NFL draft prospects, and in between interviews, she had a chance to run her own 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium — in a pair of heels.

Wearing Style & Co. booties from Macy’s, Petry ran the dash in 5.98 seconds. In comparison, former University of Washington football player John Ross broke the record for the 40-yard-dash on Saturday with a time of 4.22 seconds. (The previous record was held by Chris Johnson, who ran it in 4.24 seconds in 2008.)

So for breaking six seconds and wearing heels at the same time, Petry caused quite the frenzy on social media.

“The Browns have announced they will draft Tori Petry #1. Making her the first female to play in the NFL,” @FakeSportsCentr posted on Twitter after seeing the clip.

BREAKING: The Browns have announced they will draft Tori Petry #1. Making her the first female to play in the NFL.pic.twitter.com/jiHLN8DG4B — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) March 7, 2017

And to make things more interesting, Adidas was offering a private island worth up to $1 million to anyone at the combine who broke the 40-yard-dash record. Unfortunately for Ross, who did break the record, he lost out on the prize because he wore Nike.

Someone on Twitter asked Petry what prize she won with her 40-meter-dash time. “Still waiting to hear from my footwear sponsor,” she joked in response.

She’s looking at you, Macy’s.

😂😂 Still waiting to hear from my footwear sponsor… @Macys any offers?? https://t.co/mJoc50y5KV — Tori Petry (@sportstori) March 4, 2017

