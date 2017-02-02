Watch Stephen Curry’s Dad Hit a 40-Foot Shot While Wearing Driving Shoes

By / 6 hours ago
Dell Curry and Stephen Curry
Dell Curry (left) and son Stephen Curry.
REX/Shutterstock

Reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry is one of the best shooters in the league, and this clip is proof that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

During a break in the action of the Golden State Warriors’ 126-111 home win over the Charlotte Hornets, Curry’s father, Dell — a former NBA standout — caught a pass from his son and decided to play along. Clad in a suit and tie with a pair of black leather driving mocs, the elder Curry gave fans flashbacks to his glory days by banking a 40-foot shot from near half court.

Dell, who currently serves as a color commentator for Hornets broadcasts, stands as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 9,839 points recorded from 1988 to 1998. Over the course of his 16-year career, Dell also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz.

While Dell almost certainly won’t be getting a signature shoe at this point in his career, his son’s latest Under Armour model was released Saturday in a new “Black/White” colorway (pictured below), and it’s available now for $139.99 from underarmour.com.

Under Armour Curry 3The Under Armour Curry 3 “Black/White.” Under Armour

