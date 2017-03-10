Converse Film Shows Why the Chuck Taylor Is Forever a Youth Culture Staple

Still images from Converse's "Forever Chuck" film. Courtesy of Converse.

The Chuck Taylor All Star has been around for nearly a century, and yet it still resonates with the youth of today. To celebrate its roughly 100 years of style influence — and salute today’s fans of the sneaker — Converse has released a short film.

“Forever Chuck,” directed by Karim Huu Do, is part of the advertising campaign of the same name that Converse kicked off in February. The video is described by the brand as “a visual collage of the dreams and desires that drive people who wear Chucks.”

Leading the video are well-known personalities across sports, music, TV and more, such as Vince Staples, Jordan Clarkson, Millie Bobby Brown, Winnie Harlow and Maisie Williams.

The short film, which was released in a 90-second video and a shorter 60-second spot, consists of several vignettes that range from three to nine seconds. The shorter clip will be used for paid advertising slots as well as social media, according to Converse, while the 90-second video will live online.

“The Chuck Taylor has been a cultural icon with a rich history and even more incredible future,” Julien Cahn, chief marketing officer at Converse, said in a statement. “Through the debut of our ‘Forever Chuck’ film, we will have officially introduced our collective of exciting people, who share our brand values and are driving the spirit of youth culture forward.”