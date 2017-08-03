How to Watch the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games

Reebok Crossfit athlete Chyna Cho. Courtesy of brand

Athletes are proving their mettle today in Madison, WI., for the ultimate bragging rights in CrossFit sports — to be named among the Fittest on Earth at the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games.

For those who didn’t venture out to Madison’s Alliant Energy Center, Reebok’s competition will be available to stream live for free online via several platforms as the four-day competition rolls out through Sunday.

The Games will be featured in a live look-in on CBS on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, and several of the events will be covered in a two-hour highlight at 10 p.m. each night on CBS Sports.

Facebook has a community group with information on how to stream several competitions live, as well as news and updates.

The official website for the competition will also have a live stream available at games.crossfit.com.

The Reebok CrossFit Games live streams are also available to view online at CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

The viewing schedule on CBS Sports is below:

Thursday: 8:40 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET

Friday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Saturday: 8:40 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Sunday: 9:40 am. to 7:30 p.m. ET

Want More?

The Real Reason Why CrossFitters Obsess Over Reebok

CrossFit Games Champ Ben Smith Talks Sneakers and Training Techniques

9 Questions With Reebok CrossFit Athlete Chyna Cho