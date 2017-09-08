Adidas Releases a Song With YG and Mike Will Made-It Inspired by NFL Star Von Miller

Denver Broncos star Von Miller is arguably ’s most interesting player. When the NFL defensive standout isn’t terrorizing quarterbacks while wearing cleats with fur on them, he’s starring in hilarious Old Spice commercials or spending time on his ranch with farm animals.

And today, there’s something new to add to the list of what makes him interesting: music video star.

Adidas just released a new song with accompanying video by rap star YG and producer Mike Will Made-It, dubbed “Heart of a Lion,” inspired by Miller’s incredible work ethic on and off the field. According to the brand, the song was made to be “the ultimate pre-game anthem.”

“I’ve always been a fan of Adidas and how they create, and they’ve been a fan of my work, so we came together with Von Miller to create something,” Mike Will Made-It said in a statement. “It’s really all about Von Miller working out – they recorded his heartbeat and asked if we could do something with that… so I took the approach of finding a tempo from his BPM and built from there. Finding something new and fresh and different, like I always do when I go in the studio and work.”

Mike Will Made-In in Adidas Z.N.E. Pulse apparel. Adidas

The song, according to Adidas, will be available prior to Miller’s first game of the NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11 via Soundcloud and adidas.com.

YG in Adidas’ new Z.N.E. Pulse apparel. Adidas

Throughout the video, the three are wearing the latest apparel collection from Adidas, the Z.N.E. Pulse collection. The inspiration behind the line, Adidas said, is the “pulse moment” that happens before athletes step onto the field “when their heart rate peaks in anticipation.”

Von Miller in Adidas’ new Z.N.E. Pulse apparel. Adidas

