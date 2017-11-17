All the Celebrities Who Got a Pair of the Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh Sneakers

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "The Ten." Nike

With buzz mounting for the 2017 FN Achievement Awards on Nov. 28, Virgil Abloh’s Shoe of the Year-winning Air Jordan 1 continues to be one of the hottest sneakers in the streets.

Sticking with the deconstructed-then-reconstructed theme of Abloh’s Nike “The Ten” range, the designer’s take on the classic Air Jordan 1 was more faithful to the original 1985 “Chicago” look than any other model in the collection. Its build and materials were updated, and its eye-catching accoutrements made it clear that the design was Abloh’s, but it was also immediately recognizable as one of the first Air Jordan 1 colorways ever produced, resulting in a modernized retro feel that embodies the full “The Ten” collection.

Due to the sneaker’s staggered release schedule — and Nike’s cancellation of last week’s planned raffle — many fans across the globe are still awaiting their chance to purchase the sought-after shoes. But it’s safe to say that a slight delay won’t do much to put a damper on the demand.

Over the summer, before the general public had a crack at the kicks, Abloh’s revamped take on the retro Jordans fast became a celebrity favorite. Luminaries such as Bella Hadid, Drake and even Michael Jordan himself were among the first to receive the shoes — often as a gift directly from Abloh himself.

Rather than simply seed the sneakers to Instagram influencers, Abloh gave each gifted Air Jordan 1 a custom touch, scrawling personal details connected to the recipient across the midsoles of each pair.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of the most notable celebrities to receive the Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh.

A$AP Rocky wears unreleased Off-White x Air Jordan 1s. Splash News

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 customized for Michael Jordan. Twitter: @virgilabloh

This marks the 31st year of the FN Achievement Awards, often dubbed the “Shoe Oscars” of the footwear industry. The much-anticipated event will be held on Nov. 28 at the IAC Building in New York and will honor the brightest stars of the business.

Among them: Designer of the Year Gianvito Rossi, Company of the Year Steve Madden and Collaborator of the Year Ronnie Fieg. Additionally, Stan Smith will receive the Manolo Blahnik Lifetime Achievement Award, and Hailey Baldwin has been named Style Influencer of the Year.

