Virgil Abloh Gives Berlin Marathon Winner Eliud Kipchoge Custom Off-White x Nike Shoes

Although Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge didn’t break the two-hour marathon barrier at yesterday’s 2017 BMW Berlin Marathon, the storied Olympic gold medalist and Nike-sponsored athlete managed to add yet another first-place win to his résumé.

After winning the same marathon in 2015, Kipchoge’s second gold in Berlin came Sunday as he finished with a time of 2:03:32. The winning time was immortalized by designer Virgil Abloh on his Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly sneakers, which are a variation of the Zoom VaporFly Elite model worn by Kipchoge in the marathon.

The Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly is part of Abloh’s “The Ten” collection and will be released alongside the rest of the “Ghosting” range (Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 97, Converse Chuck Taylor, React Hyperdunk 2017) in November.

Kipchoge, and the Zoom Vaporfly Elite, are featured in Nike’s “Breaking2” film, a documentary produced by National Geographic Studios that covers the brand’s attempts to complete a marathon in 1:59:59. Although Kipchoge has yet to complete the world-record feat, he fell just short with a time of 2:00:25 during the Breaking2 campaign.

You can watch “Breaking2” in full below.

