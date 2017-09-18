Virgil Abloh Gifts Naomi Campbell Custom ‘Air Naomi’ Off-White x Nike Shoes

Virgil Abloh and Naomi Campbell Instagram: @iamnaomicampbell

Of all the celebrities who have been gifted Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike and Air Jordan “The Ten” sneakers, this may be the most impressive — and unexpected — star yet.

Supermodel-actress Naomi Campbell crossed paths with Abloh at London Fashion Week and received several styles from the designer’s coveted Nike collab. The standout was a pair of “Air Naomi” Off-White x Air Jordan 1s.

Campbell also received the collection’s Air Presto, Air VaporMax and Blazer sneakers from the “Revealing” range, although collection’s Air Max 90 was absent from her social media share.

The Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection is made up of two groups: the “Revealing” drop with the Air Jordan 1, Air Max 90, Air Presto, Air VaporMax and Blazer, and the “Ghosting” drop made up of the Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 97, Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, React Hyperdunk 2017 and Zoom Vaporfly.

Both the “Revealing” and “Ghosting” sets will be released globally in November. The “Revealing” range saw a prerelease during New York Fashion Week and is being released in London through Sept. 22. Today on Instagram, Abloh announced that he’d be signing sneakers at Dover Street Market’s London door.

