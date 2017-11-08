Sneakerheads Weigh In on FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year

Virgil Abloh's Air Jordan 1 from his collection with Nike, dubbed "The Ten." Nike

Virgil Abloh earned FN’s Shoe of the Year honors with his take on the Air Jordan 1 from his “The Ten” collection with Nike. And based on the reactions of influencers featured in our annual sneaker issue (which arrived Nov. 6), we made the right decision. Here are five reactions from experts when asked to name the best sneaker drop of 2017.

“Hawaii” Mike Salman

Founding Partner, Agency for Higher

“The s**t Virgil [Abloh] did with [Nike] is f**king incredible; the deconstruction, repurposing. And getting Nike to let him do that was huge. That’s one of the illest things I’ve seen in a long time. The [Jordan] 1 and the [Air] Presto are my favorites — I’m a huge Presto guy.”

Yu-Ming Wu

Founder, Sneaker News; CMO, Stadium Goods

Yu-Ming Wu Courtesy image

“The Nike x Off-White collection was amazing — especially the Air Jordan 1, which was a different take than what we’ve seen from the brand.”

Victoria Chiang

Sneaker Influencer

Victoria Chiang Courtesy image

“The Nike x Off-White collection — specifically the Nike Air Jordan 1. The Jordan 1 is one of my favorite Jordans of all time; it’s such an iconic, classic model.”

Mayor

Entrepreneur

“Got to give it up to Virgil [Abloh] and Nike with what they produced. The Nike Air Presto x Off-White was my favorite, or the Air Jordan 1.”

Henry “Henrock” Francois

Sneaker Influencer

Henry “Henrock” Francois Courtesy image

“I’ve always loved Jordan 1s, even before they got super-popular, and the Virgil Abloh Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 has to be the best drop of the year. The whole collection is fire.”

Want more?

Virgil Abloh Nabs Coveted Shoe of the Year Award + More 2017 FNAA Winners

Virgil Abloh Gives Berlin Marathon Winner Eliud Kipchoge Custom Off-White x Nike Shoes