Victor Cruz is Heading to Hollywood For the Off Season

View Slideshow Victor Cruz at the NikeLab pop-up party in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Victor Cruz could be getting into show business.

At a NikeLab event last night at Bergdorf Goodman Men’s, the New York Giants receiver revealed to Footwear News that he’s heading to the City of Angels during the off-season.

“I’m going to be living in LA for the next two months, starting next week, so I’m shifting the vibes a little bit,” he said.

When asked whether he’d be doing some acting while there, he quickly replied, “Yes, that is in the works. I’m going to be meeting with some acting coaches — just getting the ball rolling, not too much pressure on myself or anything. I’m just taking it one day at a time and seeing what’s up.”

Currently, Cruz’s IMDB credits include numerous appearances on daytime and nighttime talk shows, including that time he unveiled his first Nike signature sneaker on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He’s also appeared on the sitcom “Mike & Molly” and HBO’s sports-centric series “Ballers,” both times playing himself.

Victor Cruz on “The Tonight Show,” flaunting his Air TR. V. Cruz sneakers. NBC Universal.

But can the grid-iron star transition to become a big-screen star? We wouldn’t be surprised. He’s already added other job titles to his resume, including fashion-and-sneaker influencer and designer.

Since debuting the Air TR. V. Cruz sneakers with Nike in 2015, he has expanded the look to seven colorways, including one for charity. Here, he shares hints at what’s next for the collab, plus the designers he’s loving right now:

Are you working on any new projects with Nike?

“We have a couple more colorways in store [for the Air TR. V. Cruz], but that’s all I can share right now.”

What inspired the new colorways for the sneaker?

“The new colorways are just about experimenting with a more luxury feel and higher-end fabrics and materials to keep the shoe right where I want it. It embodies me and what I do, how I feel — my style through and through. I want to make sure it continues to represent that.”

Nike Air TR V. Cruz “Light Bone,” released in November. Courtesy of Nike.

You were making the rounds at the men’s runway shows recently. See anything you loved?

“I didn’t get to go to Tim Coppens but I watched it online — love Tim Coppens. I love Ovadia & Sons. John Elliott was remarkable as usual. I didn’t get a chance to go to the Stampd presentation, but I got a preview of it beforehand — I went up to his showroom and walked around. Those guys just keep killing it. Aside from them being personal friends, they’re great artists and designers. All their stuff was amazing this season.”

What are you going to see this week during NYFW?

“I’m going to Public School on Monday and maybe a couple more shows as it starts to unfold.”

Victor Cruz sitting front row at the Ovadia & Sons fall ’17 show. REX Shutterstock

To view more pictures from the event, click through the gallery.

Want More?

Nike Delivers a Clean Look to NFL Star Victor Cruz’s Signature Shoe

Nike Made 50 Pairs of Pink Victor Cruz Sneakers for Breast Cancer Awareness

Here’s How Victor Cruz, Matt Forte & Other Celebrities Style Sneakers With Suits and Tuxes

Victor Cruz Reveals He Sent A Guy To Switzerland For A Pair Of Kicks