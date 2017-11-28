Say Goodbye to Wet Socks: These Waterproof Knit Sneakers Are Hacked to Stay Dry

By /
Vessi model
Vessi knit shoes are waterproof and lightweight.
Courtesy of brand

Knit footwear, one of the fastest growing trends in athletic and lifestyle footwear, is getting the tech treatment from Vessi, a Vancouver-based technology company that developed a line of waterproof knit shoes.

Debuting this week on Kickstarter, the company was founded by Andy Ang, a six-year industry veteran. The shoes, two years in development, feature a patented Flash-Knit technology that’s lightweight, breathable and moisture wicking.

Related
You Can Preorder a Pair of These Fashionable Wide-Calf Boots for 50 Percent Off

The technology is made up of three functional layers that include the shell, a form-fitting elastic polyester and nylon knit. Using a circular knitting process, it’s designed to stretch, conform and provide support.

Vessi waterproof knit shoe Vessi waterproof knit shoes for men and women. Courtesy of brand

Next, is the core layer, comprised of a waterproof and moisture-wicking membrane that’s impervious to water, yet allows moisture to escape. The inner layer is a comfort lining designed to mimic the feeling of wearing socks.

For enhanced comfort, the shoes incorporate a lightweight Vzero midsole that maximizes energy return while providing flexibility and cushioning. Lastly, the outsole features rubber treads for traction in a range of weather conditions.

The collection focuses on a single style for both men and women, and is available in three color ways. Pledges range from $99 for a single pair to $410 for four pairs. The shoes can be shipped world wide.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Models Pink Thigh-High Boots, Stan Smiths and the Pantless Trend for the FN Cover Shoot

These Are the 7 Must-Have Outdoor Shoes for Spring

 

 