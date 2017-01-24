How Venus Williams Made History at the Australian Open

The tennis champ won on Wednesday in Australia. Rex Shutterstock

Venus Williams achieved another huge on-court feat today at the Australian Open, becoming the oldest woman ever to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

The tennis champ wore a dress from her Eleven collection and white Nike kicks to knock out Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Rod Laver arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The champ won her semifinals match on Wednesday. Rex Shutterstock

After the match, reporters asked Williams if thought about retiring sometime soon. “I feel like I have a lot of great tennis in me,” she responded. “Any time you feel that way, you continue.”

As Venus Williams moves on, her little sister Serena Williams, 35, will battle it out in her quarterfinal match tomorrow. The younger Williams is marching toward her own record — for the most Grand Slam wins. Last year, Serena won Wimbledon to tie Steffi Graf’s 22 victories.

Williams is the oldest woman ever to reach the Australian Open semifinals. Rex Shutterstock

If the Williams’ sisters continue their winning streaks, they could face each other in the Australian Open final this weekend. Meanwhile, another veteran player, Roger Federer, is also staging a bit of a comeback this week. The 35-year-old won his quarterfinals match on Wednesday. He missed the U.S. Open last September to recover from an injury.