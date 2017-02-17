Vans Warped Tour Teams Up With Well-Known Comic Book Characters

Vans Warped Tour '17 presented by Journeys. Instagram

Anticipation for Vans Warped Tour ’17 presented by Journeys kicked into full gear today with the announcement of a new partnership with comic book publisher Valiant Entertainment.

In addition to unveiling its U.S. stops for the 41-date tour, Vans shared an early look at the Valiant collaboration on Instagram in the form of a digital flier designed by artist Jose Ángel Cano López — better known to comic book fans as Kano.

Entertainment Weekly provided further details on the partnership, which it says will include depictions of popular Valiant characters such as Bloodshot, Faith, Ninjak and X-O Manowar on Warped Tour merchandise including apparel and posters.

“This is definitely the most integrated collaboration of anything we’ve ever done,” Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman told EW. “Musicians, especially the ones we work with, seem to have an affinity for video gaming and comic books, so once they start seeing the art, I think they’ll get really excited.”

Doubling as both a promotional and philanthropic effort, the collab between Vans and Valiant will produce a custom comic book to benefit the Keep a Breast Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to empower youth around the world with breast health education and support.

Vans Warped Tour ’17 will begin in June, and a full artist lineup will be revealed March 22, the same day tickets go on sale.

