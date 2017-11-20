Vans Releases New ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Shoes

Peanuts x Vans Slip-On detail. Sneaker Politics

The holidays are officially here, and Vans has a new pair of “Peanuts” sneakers available just in time for Christmas.

Continuing their ongoing collaborative footwear efforts, Vans and Charles Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic have just the right gift for stashing under the Christmas tree.

This special-edition makeup sees the Vans Slip-On adopt a graphic-printed canvas upper with characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown making appearances on the right and left shoes, respectively.

Each shoe is color blocked with a wintry snow-covered pattern and references to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

This style is arriving at retailers now including Louisiana’s Sneaker Politics, where it’s already sold out at $65. However, the “Peanuts” x Vans Slip-On can still be found now in-store at select Vans doors nationwide, and should be released via vans.com soon.

