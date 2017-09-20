Vans Gave This Classic Sneaker a Glowing New Makeover

Vans x Pyramid Country Courtesy of Vans

The vibrant skateboarding culture will get its due in a new collaborative sneaker that glows in the dark.

Vans and skateboard collective Pyramid Country partnered on a special limited-edition Half Cab Pro sneaker that drops Friday, available at select Vans Pro Skate retailers worldwide.

The new style comes as the Half Cab Pro celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Perfect for the twilight evenings of skating just before dark and maybe even a little afterward, the Half Cab Pro will give every nighttime skater the excuse to stay out just five minutes longer.

Besides the glow-in-the-dark outsole, the shoe features a number of details sure to catch a skater’s eye even if he or she doesn’t plan to play after dark.

The outsole of the sneaker features a rich crepe gum foxing outsole that pairs well with the white suede upper and mesh accents that make the shoe flexible for skating. The shoe also incorporates the classic Vans UltraCrush HD sock liners for extra wearable comfort and board control. The insoles are customized by Arizona-based Pyramid Country and feature signature artwork from the brand.

Skaters and sneakerheads alike won’t have to wait for the sun to go down to sport these bold kicks to step out in style.

