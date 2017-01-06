These Vans x Opening Ceremony Sneakers Will Definitely Keep Your Feet Warm This Winter

Vans for Opening Ceremony Sk8-Hi MTE sneakers. Courtesy Photo

Every winter, sneaker lovers are faced with this conundrum: How can you wear cool sneakers but still stay warm?

Well, Vans and Opening Ceremony may have an answer. As part of the their ongoing collaboration, the Vans for Opening Ceremony Sk8-Hi MTE Sneaker will be released today. The collab is a take on Vans’ classic Sk8-Hi sneaker, this time done in suede with a shearling covered tongue and collar lining. There’s even a heat retention layer between the sock liner and outsole that will keep feet warm and dry. Plus, Vans’ vulcanized rubber outsole will give wearers that traction needed on slippery streets.

The shoes, which are priced at $110, will be available on Openingceremony.com today in black and “bison” colorways.

Vans for Opening Ceremony Sk8-Hi MTE sneaker in black. Courtesy Photo

Vans for Opening Ceremony Sk8-Hi MTE sneaker in bison. Courtesy Photo

